Mohammed Kudus sees red as FC Nordsjaelland share spoils with Lyngby

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed netted for FC Nordsjaelland before being sent off in their 1-1 stalemate with Lyngby in the Danish SuperLig on Friday.

Kudus was on target from the penalty spot to put the away side in three minutes before the half hour mark.

Goal were few and far between as the referee blew his whistle for half time at the Lyngby stadion.

A resurgent home side got back into contention in the 64th minute through Emil Nielsen.

A raft of changes and a flurry of cards punctuated the flow of the match and it came as little surprise when Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Kudus got his second booking in the dying embers of the game as Nordsjaelland finished the match with ten men.

He was not the only Ghanaian on the field as Clinton Antwi and Ibrahim Sadiq partnered Kudus upfront whiles Abdul Mumin also featured in a back three for the away side.

Sadiq was replaced by Isaac Atanga after 77 minutes to ensure the entire Ghanaian contingent on the match day squad all played in the 1-1 draw.

Mohammed Kudus’ solitary strike makes him the club’s top scorer for the season with seven goals.