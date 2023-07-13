Mohammed Kudus set ambitious target for Ajax next season

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is determined to help improve his team Ajax Amsterdam in order to achieve better than they did last season.

The attacking midfielder was a key player for the Dutch giants in the 2022/23 campaign scoring 18 goals and adding seven assists to his name across all competitions while starring for the Black Stars as well.

Despite transfer reports linking the 22-year-old away from the club, he returned to the Netherlands after a short break in Ghana to begin pre-season with Ajax Amsterdam ahead of the new season.

"I was spending my holidays in Ghana with family, it was nice and calm. Now we have to do better than last season, that's the expectation. To win the league and to do better in the Europa League."

The midfielder joined his teammates on Wednesday and is set to be fully involved as they try to win the Dutch league title after missing out last season.

Kudus was among the players who took part in international activities at the end of last season and were subjected to regular exercises to assist them to regain fitness before joining the rest of the group for training.

His outstanding performances for both club and country have sparked interest from English clubs as well as other top clubs in Europe.

Despite earlier interest from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and Arsenal, among others, Brighton are now thought to have launched a serious bid for the 22-year-old.

The former Nordjaelland attacker still has two years more on his Ajax contract.