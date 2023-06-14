Mohammed Kudus set to play under new Ajax coach Maurice Steijn

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is poised to work alongside newly appointed head coach Maurice Steijn at Dutch giants Ajax.

The club officially announced Steijn's appointment through their official channels, revealing that the former Sparta Rotterdam coach has signed a contract until the summer of 2026.

Amidst the coaching transition, the midfield sensation has been the subject of transfer speculation, with his agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, confirming his desire to leave Ajax amidst Premier League interest.

"What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is a lot of interest in Kudus. I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time. He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026," Mendelewitsch disclosed in May.

While potential suitors circle around Kudus, Liverpool legend John Barnes has expressed his opinion, urging the young talent to stay put at Ajax and build upon his development before considering a big move.

"I have a belief that players must spend more years at a particular club to be consistent before they consider a big move," Barnes told Graphic Sports. "This is because most players face pressure from clubs and supporters whenever they make bigger moves, and you will need consistency to deal with such. Unfortunately, the only motivation of footballers now is to make enough money, so I won't blame Kudus for taking such a decision."

As the transfer rumours continue to swirl around Kudus, his future at Ajax remains uncertain.