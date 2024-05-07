Mohammed Kudus set to work with new manager at West Ham as David Moyes leaves

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus will be working with a new manager at West Ham United next season following the confirmation of David Moyes' departure at the end of the season.

The Scott trainer, under whom Kudus flourished in his first season in England, decided to mutually part ways with the Hammers at the end of his contract this summer.

West Ham are set to name former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui as their next manager.

"West Ham United can confirm David Moyes will leave the Club by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 season, when his contract expires," a statement on West Ham's official website read.

"David will depart after four and a half years in charge at London Stadium, during which time he secured two top-seven Premier League finishes, runs to the UEFA Europa League semi and quarter-finals, and victory in last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League, with a 2-1 win over ACF Fiorentina in Prague securing West Ham’s first major trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1980, and their first European success since 1965."

Meanwhile, Kudus' future in London remains uncertain with several clubs including Liverpool showing interest in the Ghanaian.