West Ham star Mohammed Kudus sets new Premier League record with 13 dribbles against Chelsea

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus showcased his exceptional talent on Sunday afternoon despite his team, West Ham United, suffering a resounding 5-0 defeat to Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Despite the heavy loss at Stamford Bridge, Kudus stood out with a remarkable performance.

The Black Stars attacker made history by completing 13 successful dribbles in the game against Chelsea, becoming the first player to achieve this feat in the English Premier League this season.

Mohammed Kudus completed 13 dribbles against Chelsea today, a record in a Premier League match since the start of the 2021/22 season. ⚡️#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/akD1IHyvMY — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 5, 2024

This accomplishment adds to Kudus' recent achievements, as he also holds the record for the most dribbles completed among Europe's top five leagues since the 2021/22 campaign began.

At 23 years old and in his debut season, Kudus has impressed with seven goals and five assists in 31 appearances for West Ham United. His outstanding performances have made him a key asset for the London side.

Despite joining West Ham United just last summer, reports suggest that Kudus could be on the move at the end of the season, highlighting his growing stature and potential in the world of football.