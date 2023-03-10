Mohammed Kudus sets sights on guiding Ajax to a domestic double

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed his desire to guide Ajax to a domestic double at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for both club and country this season, scoring 19 goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

Despite Ajax's exit from both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Kudus remains hopeful of winning both the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup to label the campaign as a success.

In an interview with Ajax TV, Kudus said, "The goal is to win the cup and the league, and until I achieve that, I haven't done anything yet. So, there is more coming. More work to be done."

Currently, Ajax sits second on the Eredivisie league table, three points behind leaders Feyenoord, and is also in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup. Kudus' contribution will be vital in Ajax's quest to win both trophies this season.