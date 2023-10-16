GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus shares moment with West Ham teammate Edson Alvarez after Mexico friendly

Published on: 16 October 2023
Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus was spotted with West Ham United teammate Edson Alavrez after the international friendly against Mexico. 

Kudus and Alvarez playing as opponents for the first time in their careers during the game between Ghana and Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

Alvarez's Mexico defeated the Black Stars after a strong second-half performance saw El Tri secure a 2-0 win.

The West Ham midfielder's quick set-piece led to Hirving Lozano's opener in the 57th minute before Uriel Antuna sealed victory with Mexico's second in the 72nd minute.

Kudus lasted the entire duration for the Black Stars while Alvarez was replaced late in the game.

After the match, Alvarez met Kudus as they shared a few words and also exchanged jerseys.

The duo have been teammates since their days at Ajax before they both joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window.

Ghana will face the United States in Nashville on October 17 with Mexico playing Germany on the same day.

