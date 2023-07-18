Mohammed Kudus shines as Ajax secure 3-0 victory in pre-season match

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased his brilliance as Ajax cruised to a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in an exhibition match at the sports complex de Toekomst.

The talented midfielder displayed his skills by scoring two goals and providing an assist, reaffirming his readiness for the upcoming season.

Making his first appearance in a pre-season game, Kudus wasted no time in leaving his mark on the match. He opened the scoring for Ajax with a well-taken penalty and later set up Steven Bergwijn for the second goal. Kudus then sealed the victory with a clinical finish, demonstrating his ability to find the back of the net.

Last season, Kudus had an impressive campaign, netting 16 goals and contributing three assists for Ajax across all competitions. His performance in Tuesday's exhibition match indicates that he is poised for another explosive season.

In addition to his stellar performance on the pitch, Kudus also sparked speculation about a potential change in shirt number. While he has been wearing number 20 since joining the club, he sported the number 7 jersey during the friendly, hinting at a possible new number for the upcoming season.

Ajax fans have every reason to be excited about Kudus' continued contributions to the team as they prepare for the challenges ahead in the new season.