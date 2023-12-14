Mohammed Kudus shines as West Ham secure Europa League dominance with 2-0 triumph over Freiburg

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased his brilliance on Thursday night, propelling West Ham to a commanding victory over Freiburg at the iconic London Stadium in the Europa League.

Kudus made a resounding impact, scoring just 14 minutes into the game. The Hammers capitalized on this early success, ultimately sealing a 2-0 triumph, comfortably advancing to the knockout stage.

Kudus's goal, a testament to his precision, came from a sublime assist by Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican midfielder himself contributed the second goal just before halftime, solidifying West Ham's dominance. This victory secured West Ham's top spot in the group, with the Conference League holders amassing an impressive 15 points out of a possible six.

Notably, Mohammed Kudus has been a linchpin in West Ham's recent successes, playing a pivotal role in three of their last six goals.

At 23 years old, Kudus is enjoying a stellar debut season, boasting a remarkable tally of seven goals across various competitions.

His dynamic performances continue to elevate West Ham's aspirations in the Europa League.