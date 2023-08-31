Mohammed Kudus, who recently joined West Ham United in the Premier League, has already created a buzz on the internet despite his short time with the club. Although his signing was announced on Sunday, August 27, Kudus joined his new teammates for training on Wednesday, where the club shared footage of his first training session.

What caught the attention of social media users was a video clip of Kudus engaging in a conversation in Twi, a language spoken in Ghana, with one of his new teammates. This interaction sparked fan curiosity, prompting discussions and questions about who Kudus was conversing with on his first day.

It has been revealed that Kudus was conversing with Joseph Tetteh Anang, a Ghanaian goalkeeper based in the UK. Anang, who grew up in Ghana, began his football journey there before moving to England. In addition to his Ghanaian roots, Anang has also represented England at the youth level in international competitions.

Kudus is expected to make his debut for the Hammers when they face Luton Town over the weekend in their next game.