Mohammed Kudus' spectacular bicycle-kick goal earns West Ham goal of the month award

Mohammed Kudus' stunning bicycle-kick goal against Brentford has been crowned West Ham United's goal of the month for November.

The Ghana midfielder delivered a beautiful overhead kick in West Ham's 3-2 defeat to the Bees, showcasing his audacious finishing skills.

Kudus connected with a cross from Michail Antonio, beating goalkeeper Mark Flekken at his far post.

The 23-year-old's remarkable strike earned him the Goal of the Month accolade, with fans casting numerous votes in his favour.

West Ham's official post on social media celebrated Kudus, stating, "Simply sensational from our Starboy. You voted for Kudus' scissor kick v Brentford as your Goal of the Month."

Simply sensational from our Starboy 💫 You voted for Kudus' scissor kick v Brentford as your Goal of the Month ✂️ pic.twitter.com/5n71llQ0lT — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 6, 2023

Kudus' goal is also nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for November, facing competition from other notable contenders.

Despite the stiff competition, Kudus has been thriving at West Ham since his arrival, becoming a key player under manager David Moyes.

His distinctive goal celebration has become a signature move, and he continues to make significant contributions to the team, including his recent goal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Kudus has six goals in all competitions this season.