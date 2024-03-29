Mohammed Kudus' stunning bicycle-kick goal recognised among Premier League's best

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus' remarkable goal against Brentford has been acknowledged as one of the standout goals scored in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

Featured in a video compilation shared on X by the Premier League, Kudus' bicycle kick was part of a collection highlighting the league's top goals as it approaches the final stretch.

Although Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho's bicycle kick against Everton clinched the award for November, Kudus' goal remains relevant and highly esteemed.

Even with two months remaining in the season, the goal continues to be celebrated and elicit enthusiastic reactions.

Despite being his second goal in the Premier League, Kudus has since added four more goals and provided four assists for West Ham United.

His impact for the club has been significant since his move from Ajax for over â‚¬40 million, which many consider a bargain.

Notably, Kudus recently scored a breathtaking solo goal in the Europa League just before the international break.

This sensational strike could potentially be nominated for the FIFA PuskÃ¡s Award at the end of the season.