Mohammed Kudus' stunning solo goal against Freiburg rated third best in Europa League

Mohammed Kudus' sensational solo goal against Freiburg has placed third in the top ten goals from the just-ended Europa League campaign.

The Ghana international weaved his way past three players from his own half to score as West Ham thumped the German club in the last 16 of the competition.

Kudus fell behind Ademola Lookman and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in the best goal rating, with the Nigerian placing top of the podium. Lookman's second goal in the final against Bayer Leverkusen was picked as the best goal.

Following his strike was Aubameyang's acrobatic goal against Benfica at the Stade Velodrome.

Kudus ended the competition with five goals and was rated as the best player from the Europa League by WhoScored.

However, the UEFA Technical Observer Panel named Aubameyang as the tournament's best player after scoring ten goals in the competition.

All three players will be involved in international football action in June with Ghana facing Mali and the Central African Republic.

2023/24 Europa League Goal of the Season

1 Ademola Lookman (Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen)â€“ final, 22/05/24

2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille 4-3 Ajax) â€“ Matchday 5, 30/11/23

3 Mohammed Kudus (West Ham 5-0 Freiburg) â€“ round of 16 second leg, 14/03/24

4 Rafael LeÃ£o (Slavia Praha 1-3 Ac Milan) â€“ round of 16 second leg, 14/03/24

5 JoÃ£o Pedro (Brighton 1-0 Marseille) â€“ Matchday 6, 14/12/23

6 Darwin NÃºÃ±ez (Slavia Praha 1-5 Liverpool) â€“ round of 16 first leg, 07/03/24

7 Robert Andrich (Roma 0-2 Leverkusen) â€“ semi-final first leg, 02/05/24

8 Victor Boniface (Leverkusen 5-1 Qarabag) â€“ Matchday 3, 26/10/23

9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille 4-0 Villareal) â€“ round of 16 first leg, 07/03/24

10 David DoudÄ›ra (Milan 4-2 Slavia Praha) â€“ round of 16 first leg, 07/03/24