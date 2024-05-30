GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus' stunning solo strike against Freiburg voted Europa League Goal of the Season

Published on: 30 May 2024
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has won the Goal of the Season in the Europa League following votes from fans of the competition. 

The West Ham United star's solo strike against Freiburg edged Ademola Lookman's second goal in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's acrobatic kick against Ajax to win the accolade.

Although UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has selected the goals from the Atalanta and Marseille players ahead of Kudus' strike as the best of the competition.

Fans voted overwhelmingly for the Ghanaian placing him top of the table with David Douděra of Slavia Praha and Robert Aldrich of Bayer Leverkusen coming second and third with their strikes against AC Milan and AS Roma respectively.

Kudus picked the ball from his own half before blistering his way past three players and ending his run with a lovely right-foot finish.

The former Ajax star ended the Europa League campaign with five goals.

 

