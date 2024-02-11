Mohammed Kudus suffers heavy defeat with West Ham against Arsenal

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United team suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kudus played the entire match, but his side was no match for the Gunners, who ran riot at the London Stadium.

Kudus who had scored in the reverse fixture which West Ham won 2-0, struggled as his team was thumped by Arsenal.

The visitors dominated the match from start to finish, leading 4-0 at halftime through goals from William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal continued their demolition job in the second half, with Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice finding the back of the net to seal a comprehensive victory.

Kudus, who picked up a yellow card, managed 83% accurate passes, three successful dribbles, and won seven ground duels, but it was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat for his team.

The result deals a significant blow to West Ham's hopes of qualifying for Europe, with the team remaining in mid-table. K

udus and his teammates must now work hard to recover from this setback and get their season back on track.

The 23-year-old has been brilliant this season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for West Ham after joining them last summer from Ajax.