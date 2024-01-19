Mohammed Kudus' talent can draw attention than Paul Pogba," - FC Nordsjaelland coach Jeremy Seethal

FC Nordsjaelland coach Jeremy Seethal has showered praise on West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus, claiming the Ghana international possesses talents on par with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Since joining West Ham from Ajax this season, the 23-year-old has made an immediate impact, scoring 10 goals across all competitions for the Hammers.

In an interview with the Athletic, Seethal lauded Kudus' abilities, drawing comparisons with Pogba and emphasizing his box office appeal.

"You pay money to see a talent like Kudus play. Look at Kudus’ impact for West Ham. He’s already established himself as one of their best players," stated Seethal. "If Ghana were on the same level in world football as France, Kudus would get the same level of attention as Paul Pogba. Perhaps even more given how talented he is."

Seethal continued by expressing his belief that Kudus represents the future of Ghanaian football and anticipates the player to be a significant asset for the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Ghana finally has a player that shows why we get excited over African players. He will be the big hope for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations," added Seethal.

Kudus' arrival at West Ham in the summer has proven to be a stellar signing, with the versatile attacker living up to expectations in the Premier League. As he continues to make a mark with each game, there's growing anticipation that Kudus could become an iconic figure for West Ham, bringing excitement to the fans in east London.