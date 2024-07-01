Mohammed Kudus thanks Ghana legends for paving the way for young players

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus expressed his heartfelt gratitude to football legends for their significant role in inspiring and paving the way for young players like himself.

The West Ham United midfielder was named the Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, marking his second consecutive win of the prestigious title.

Kudus, 23, highlighted the impact of these legends during the awards ceremony, acknowledging their influence as role models for the new generation of footballers.

"I want to thank the legends who have set the pace for us," Kudus stated. "Everything they have done in the past has paved the way for us, the young ones. Our responsibility is also to pave the way for the upcoming youngsters and pass the torch backward."

Kudus took the opportunity to publicly commend Issahaku, who enjoyed a standout season with Leicester City, contributing significantly to their promotion to the English Premier League with seven goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances.

"As part of the new generation, one of my aims is to increase the unity and love between us," Kudus said. "In as much as we are competing for the award, it is a healthy competition. He has pushed a lot this season and I’ve put in a lot too. I’ve told him already, but in front of everyone, I want to tell him how proud I am of his journey, how far he has come this season, and what he has done with Leicester City."

Kudus's stellar performance has not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from other top clubs. As he continues to shine on both the Premier League and national stages, his acknowledgment of the legends who inspired him underscores the importance of mentorship and support in the football community.