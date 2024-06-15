Mohammed Kudus tips Jeremie Frimpong as Breakout Star of Euro 2024

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has highlighted Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong as the potential Breakout Star of the 2024 European Championship.

Kudus made this prediction during an interview with West Ham media, reflecting on his own stellar debut season at the London club following a high-profile transfer from Dutch giants Ajax.

The 2024 Euros kicked off on Friday, June 14, in Germany, with the host nation delivering a resounding 5-1 thrashing of Scotland. Switzerland also started strong with a 3-1 victory over Hungary in Group A.

In a standout performance, Swiss striker Kwadwo Duah, who has Ghanaian roots, scored his first goal for Switzerland. Additionally, Nico Williams, also of Ghanaian descent, played a pivotal role in Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia.

Frimpong, 23, has been in remarkable form, shining in Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga and German Cup-winning campaign. The talented defender notched up nine goals and nine assists in 31 Bundesliga matches, contributing a total of 14 goals and 12 assists across 47 games in all competitions.

Frimpong made his debut for the Netherlands on October 13, 2023, as a substitute in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match against France. The Netherlands will play Poland in their first game at the 2024 Euros on Sunday.

Kudus' endorsement of Frimpong comes as no surprise, given the latter's impressive performances and significant contributions at the club level.