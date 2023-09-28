Mohammed Kudus to clash with Thomas Partey as West Ham draw Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Ghana stars Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey will be trading tackles in the next round of the Carabao Cup as West Ham United and Arsenal were pitted against each other in the latest draw after the midweek matches.

Both sides secured narrow wins in their respective matches to make it to the fourth round of the competition.

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Brentford after an eighth-minute strike from Reiss Nelson proved essential to the Gunners who played with injury issues.

West Ham United similarly earned a similar scoreline over Lincoln on Wednesday night as Tomas Soucek scored in the 70th minute to help the Hammers advance to the next stage of the competition.

Mohammed Kudus' contribution to the win did not go unnoticed as he was awarded the Man of The Match after the game in which he only started for the second time since his move from Ajax Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey on the other hand couldn't make the matchday squad following an injury sustained in the beginning of September.

However, the 30-year-old midfielder is hopeful of recovering in time to face his compatriot as the fourth round is scheduled towards the end of October.

In other matches, Chelsea who finally got a goal and a win after five matches after beating Brighton and Hove Albion will face Blackburn Rovers.

With Manchester City eliminated by Newcastle, the Magpies will face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Below is the rest of the fixtures for the fourth round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup:

Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Everton v Burnley

Exeter City v Middlesbrough