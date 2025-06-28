Mohammed Kudus to donate books and kits during Nima school homecoming

Ghanaian football star Kudus Mohammed will on Monday, June 30, 2025, return to his roots with a special visit to the Nima Cluster of Schools in Accra.

As part of his ongoing #KudusDream initiative, the West Ham United midfielder will donate educational materials and football kits to support schoolchildren in the community where he grew up.

The homecoming visit is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will take place at Nima Basic 1 School. Organised in collaboration with sportswear brand Skechers, the outreach forms part of Kudus’ broader commitment to empowering young people in under-resourced areas.

The gesture follows his involvement in the BAZAKI Football Tournament the previous day, where he is also expected to donate 1,000 boots to aspiring footballers in Nima.

At the school event, pupils will receive books, stationery, and football equipment, along with the rare opportunity to engage directly with Kudus.

The interaction is expected to inspire the children not only academically and athletically but also in character, as Kudus exemplifies the journey from humble beginnings to international success.

The initiative reinforces Kudus’ growing reputation as a socially conscious athlete who continues to invest in youth development.