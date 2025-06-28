Mohammed Kudus to donate boots and equipment to Monday Stars community at Kanda

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed will donate football boots and equipment to players at the Monday Stars community match, scheduled for Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Kanda Cluster of Schools.

The event, which kicks off at 4:00 p.m., is part of the West Ham United midfielder’s #KudusDream giveback initiative, in partnership with global sports brand Skechers.

The highlight of the event is an exhibition match between Arah XI and Razark World Best XI, which is expected to draw football lovers from across Accra.

As with previous stops on Kudus’ homecoming programme, the match will be accompanied by a donation exercise focused on supporting grassroots football.

Kits, training gear, and Skechers boots will be distributed to young players in the community, reinforcing Kudus’ pledge to uplift aspiring talent.

This Monday Stars showdown comes just hours after Kudus’ visit to the Nima Cluster of Schools, where he will donate educational materials and interact with pupils.

The event also follows a similar outreach at the BAZAKI Football Tournament held at Kawukudi Park the previous day.

Kudus’ ongoing support for youth development in Ghana has earned widespread praise.