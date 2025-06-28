Mohammed Kudus to donate boots to young footballers at Bazaki Football Tournament

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is set to give back to his roots with a donation of football boots and training kits at the BAZAKI Football Tournament this Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Kawukudi Park in Accra.

The initiative, part of Kudus’ #KudusDream project, is a collaboration with global sportswear brand Skechers and aims to uplift young talent in Nima, where the West Ham United midfielder grew up.

Themed “Nima Football & Talent/Uplifting Tournament,” the one-day event will include the distribution of 1,000 football boots and kits to aspiring players, many of whom face financial barriers to accessing proper sports equipment.

Kudus, who has often credited Nima for shaping his football journey, will also make a personal appearance at the tournament, creating a rare opportunity for local youth to interact with one of Ghana’s most admired footballers.

Organised by Bazaki Group, the event will feature competitive football games, talent scouting opportunities, and community activities.

But the highlight remains the symbolic return of Kudus to the community that nurtured his dream. The BAZAKI Football Tournament starts at 9:00 a.m. sharp and promises not only entertainment but a powerful statement on the value of investing in grassroots talent.

Kudus’ gesture adds to a growing list of philanthropic acts by the 24-year-old, who continues to inspire a new generation.