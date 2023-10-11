GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus to face West Ham teammate Edson Alvarez as Mexico release squad for Ghana friendly

Published on: 11 October 2023
Mohammed Kudus will face his West Ham teammate Edson Alvarez for the first time when Ghana engage Mexico in an international friendly in Charlotte, USA on Saturday. 

The Ghana international and Alvarez have been teammates since their days with Dutch outfit Ajax Amsterdam.

The duo moved to the London club in the summer transfer window, with the Mexican the first to arrive at the Olympic Stadium.

For the first time in their young careers, Kudus and Alvarez will be on the opposite sides.

Mexico coach Jaime Lozano invited 26 players including legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for the match on Saturday morning.

While Mexico will use the games as preparatory matches for the Copa America qualifiers, the Black Stars are also preparing for next month's World Cup qualifiers as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

Kudus and Alvarez are enjoying a fine start to their career in England, with the Ghanaian playmaker netting his first EPL goal against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Below is the Mexico team for the friendly: 

Announcement
Player Position Club
Julio González Goalie Cougars
Angel Malagon Goalie America
Guillermo Ochoa Goalie US Salernitana
Antonio Rodriguez Goalie Tijuana
Kevin Alvarez Defending America
Gerardo Arteaga Defending KRC Genk
Jesus Gallardo Defending Monterey
Victor Guzman Defending Monterey
Ramon Juarez Defending America
Cesar Montes Defending Almeria
Jorge Sanchez Defending FC Porto
Johan Vasquez Defending Genoa
Edson Alvarez Half West Ham
Luis Chavez Half Moscow Dynamo
Sebastian Cordova Half Tigers
Jordi Cortizo Half Monterey
Luis Romo Half Monterey
Marcel Ruiz Half Toluca
Erick Sanchez Half Pachuca
Uriel Antuna Forward Blue Cross
Santiago Gimenez Forward Feyenoord
Cesar Huerta Forward Cougars
Raul Jimenez Forward Fulham
Hirving Lozano Forward PSV Eindhoven
Henry Martin Forward America
Orbelin Pineda Forward AEK Athens

 

