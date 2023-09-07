Mohammed Kudus to turn heads in Kumasi against Central African Republic

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is poised to captivate football fans in Kumasi when the Black Stars face off against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Kudus is currently enjoying the peak of his career, a fact underscored by his outstanding performances. Recently, he achieved a remarkable feat by securing a hat-trick for Ajax in the Europa League, showcasing his exceptional talent on the European stage.

Kudus' stellar performances have not gone unnoticed, as he earned a high-profile transfer to the English Premier League side, West Ham, for a staggering sum of over 40 million euros. This move further cements his status as one of Ghana's brightest football prospects and underscores the immense potential he possesses.

As the Black Stars gear up for the crucial match on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kudus is expected to be a central figure in their campaign.

His remarkable form and recent achievements have raised the hopes of fans and pundits alike, who eagerly anticipate witnessing his talents on full display in Kumasi.

Kudus' ability to turn the tide of a match with his skill and goal-scoring prowess makes him a key asset for Ghana as they seek qualification for the continental tournament in Ivory Coast.