Mohammed Kudus' tough season at West Ham sparks transfer speculation

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus has endured a difficult 2024/25 campaign, struggling to replicate last season’s impressive form amid managerial changes at the London Stadium.

The Ghanaian international has recorded just three goals and two assists in 24 appearances this season - an alarming drop from his tally of 14 goals and six assists in 45 outings last term. His dip in form coincided with Julen Lopetegui’s turbulent tenure as head coach, with reports suggesting the two had a strained relationship.

It was claimed that Kudus and Lopetegui clashed during West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Brentford in September, a moment that reportedly soured their working relationship. Since then, speculation about Kudus’ future has persisted, with some reports suggesting he could be sold in the summer.

However, the arrival of Graham Potter as West Ham’s new manager appears to have lifted the player’s morale. Kudus recently admitted that the team is growing stronger under the new regime, particularly after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

"It was a very much-needed three points," Kudus told WHUFC.com. "It’s been a difficult season, but it’s one of the wins that we’ll never forget about."

Despite transfer rumours, West Ham would likely only consider selling Kudus if his £85 million release clause is triggered. If he stays, the 24-year-old could yet rediscover his best form under Potter’s guidance.