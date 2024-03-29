Mohammed Kudus trains ahead of Newcastle match after pulling out of Black Stars quad

West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is gearing up for his return to action as he trained with the first team ahead of their English Premier League encounter against Newcastle United.

Despite missing out on joining the Black Stars for their recent international friendlies, Kudus is poised to feature in West Ham's crucial fixture at Saint James' Park this weekend.

The Ghana star had withdrawn from Ghana's friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda during March's international break due to discomfort in his shoulder. However, with his recovery progressing well, Kudus is expected to be part of the squad traveling to Newcastle for the upcoming clash.

Recent training photos released by West Ham depict Kudus fully engaged in rigorous training sessions, indicating his readiness to contribute to the team's campaign in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old's presence in training reaffirms his determination to make a significant impact upon his return to action.

Kudus's first-ever Premier League goal came against Newcastle United at the London Olympic Stadium, and now, with his anticipated return to the pitch, he aims to replicate his performance and help West Ham secure a positive result against the Magpies.

As anticipation builds for the weekend fixture, West Ham fans eagerly await Kudus's potential contribution, hopeful that his skill and prowess will play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of victory in the Premier League.