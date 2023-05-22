Mohammed Kudus turns down contract extension as several clubs pursue his services

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has reportedly declined a contract extension offered by Ajax Amsterdam and has expressed his intention to leave at the conclusion of the current season.

This news has garnered significant attention from several prominent European clubs interested in acquiring the services of the Black Star attacker. Should Ajax decide to sell, they are said to seek a transfer fee in the region of £40 million.

The 22-year-old has made a remarkable impact at Ajax, despite a few injury issues suffered along the line.

The former FC Nordjaelland player has displayed outstanding performances, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In all competitions, Kudus has notched up a total of 18 goals and six assists in 41 games including an outstanding performance for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

Kudus's existing contract with Ajax is set to expire in 2025.