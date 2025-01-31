Mohammed Kudus urged to improve performances to secure Arsenal move

Former West Ham scout Mick Brown has urged Mohammed Kudus to improve his performances if he hopes to secure a move to a bigger club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown noted that clubs, including Arsenal, remain uncertain about signing Kudus due to his inconsistent displays this season.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian has managed just three goals and two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions, failing to match expectations.

Arsenal have long been interested, but Brown insists they will only act if Kudus proves he can perform at a higher level.

“He isn’t playing at the level he is capable of this season,” Brown said. “If he wants to move on, he needs to show he’s capable of making that step up by performing at his best for West Ham.”

Kudus is reportedly keen on leaving if the Hammers miss out on European football, but clubs will be reluctant to pay a high transfer fee without improved consistency.

West Ham will also hope the Ghanaian steps up as they push for a stronger finish to the season. With Arsenal watching, Kudus must deliver better performances to convince potential suitors.