GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Mohammed Kudus vows to keep growing after strong West Ham debut

Published on: 04 July 2024
Mohammed Kudus vows to keep growing after strong West Ham debut
West Ham United's Ghanaian midfielder #14 Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium, in London on December 23, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is looking to build on his impressive debut campaign with West Ham United, according to his interview with The Athletic.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, netted 14 goals and assisted six times across various competitions.

Despite his impressive performance, Kudus remains grounded. "Setting the standard is not as difficult as maintaining it," he said.

"The way my first season went, the expectations are even higher now."

Kudus acknowledges the increased demands he'll face. "It's going to be even tougher because now everybody knows me in the league — defenders and players around me," he said. "That's why I have to raise my level and keep up the consistency."

Looking ahead, Kudus sees his debut season as just the starting point. "I'm still far from my top abilities and what I can achieve in the league," he added.

"The first season was just the beginning."

The young talent has also garnered significant interest from European and Saudi clubs following his standout performances.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more