Mohammed Kudus vows to keep growing after strong West Ham debut

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is looking to build on his impressive debut campaign with West Ham United, according to his interview with The Athletic.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, netted 14 goals and assisted six times across various competitions.

Despite his impressive performance, Kudus remains grounded. "Setting the standard is not as difficult as maintaining it," he said.

"The way my first season went, the expectations are even higher now."

Kudus acknowledges the increased demands he'll face. "It's going to be even tougher because now everybody knows me in the league — defenders and players around me," he said. "That's why I have to raise my level and keep up the consistency."

Looking ahead, Kudus sees his debut season as just the starting point. "I'm still far from my top abilities and what I can achieve in the league," he added.

"The first season was just the beginning."

The young talent has also garnered significant interest from European and Saudi clubs following his standout performances.