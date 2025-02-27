Mohammed Kudus wants to be Ghana patriot; not fight over Black Stars captaincy

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus wants to be a true patriot for his native Ghana, rather than getting involved in discussions over Black Stars captaincy.

The 24-year-old will no longer captain the team following controversies over Otto Addo's decision to hand him the armband during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan and Niger.

The talented forward has emphasized his commitment to serving Ghana on the field without engaging in disputes over leadership roles within the team.

His stance highlights his dedication to contributing through his performances, showcasing maturity by prioritizing the team's overall success rather than personal ambition.

Kudus has been a standout player for both his club and the national team, earning widespread praise for his skills and work ethic.

By focusing on being a patriot and helping the Black Stars succeed, Kudus demonstrates leadership in his own way, showing that his primary goal is to help Ghana achieve success on the international stage.

This attitude complements the ongoing developments regarding the team’s leadership, with Jordan Ayew expected to be named the substantive captain while Alexander Djiku deputises.