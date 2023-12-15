Mohammed Kudus wants West Ham to keep momentum after Freiburg win

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus hopes the victory over Freiburg in the Europa League will translate to their Premier League form.

The 23-year-old scored as West Ham United finished top of Group A after five wins in six games.

Ahead of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in the Premier League, Kudus wants the Hammers to bounce back from last week's defeat.

“I’m very happy,” he said after the game on Thursday. “We knew there was a lot at stake. We wanted to finish top of the group and we did, so I’m very happy.

“Everyone was on top of their game and gave their best and you can see that in the result.

“It always feels good to score as an attacking player. That’s what we are here to do, put the ball in the net, so I’m happy to score on Thursday and now we focus on the next game.

“I believe in myself and I believe in everyone in the team. We are very confident but we’ll take it one game at a time. We wait to see who we will play in the round of 16 and we’ll take it from there, but I’m very confident against whoever we meet.”