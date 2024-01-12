Mohammed Kudus: West Ham star reveals readiness for AFCON 2023

Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is eager to get started at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars arrived in Abidjan on Wednesday ahead of the start of the start on Saturday. Ghana will open their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.

Despite reports of an injury to the West Ham star, Kudus seems to have shrugged that off as he trained with the team following their arrival.

“Hi Ghanaian fans, I’m happy to be here. And I can’t wait for the tournament to start. Let’s go Ghana,” Kudus said during a photo shoot with CAF.

Ghana's hopes of ending a 42-year wait for the AFCON trophy will largely be dependent of the West Ham forward, who has been in terrific form since moving to England.

The Black Stars will also face seven-time champions Egypt and Mozambique in Group B of the tournament.