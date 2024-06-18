Mohammed Kudus' West Ham to face Aston Villa on opening day of 2023/24 season following release of fixtures

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United teammates will face Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Clarets will welcome Villa at the London Olympic Stadium on Saturday, August 17 before travelling to Crystal Palace the following week. They will end the first month with a game against champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, it will be under a new manager with Julen Lopetegui, who succeeded David Moyes at the end of the season.

Kudus will be hoping to get off to a bright start following his outstanding campaign in his first season with the Hammers.

The Black Stars midfielder scored eight goals and delivered six assists in the Premier League, before adding five in the Europa League and one in the Carabao Cup.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in the Hammers' campaign next season despite interest from other clubs.

Below are the fixtures for West Ham