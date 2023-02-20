Mohammed Kudus: Why Ghana midfielder escaped punishment after shirt removal in Atsu tribute

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus avoided punishment after celebrating his goal for Ajax in the game against Sparta Rotterdam by removing his jersey.

The Ajax star dedicated his stunning freekick to the late Christian Atsu after showing off a shirt underneath his jersey with the inscription RIP Atsu.

Per the rules of the game, the 22-year-old should have received a yellow card for taking off his jersey.

However, referee Pol van Beokel was benevolent to the Ghana international as the world of football mourn the passing of Atsu.

Kudus revealed after the game, he had an interesting chat with the referee for his incredible gesture.

“This is bigger than the rules of football, it's about life and death. The referee said it was not allowed, but he understood the situation. I am grateful to him for that and I respect him very much,” Kudus told ESPN.

“This one was for Christian. Everyone knows what happened in Turkey. I chose this because he is dear to me. It's naturally for all those families that are affected.

“I learned a lot from watching him, he also regularly gave me advice. Everything I gave today was for him. If I hadn't have scored, I would have shown the shirt after the game.”

Kudus has been in sensational form for Ajax this season, scoring for the third game running under new manager John Heitinga.