Mohammed Kudus will be good for David Moyes and West Ham United - Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his belief in Ghana star Mohammed Kudus and how he can positively impact West Ham United.

Kudus joined the Hammers in the previous transfer window after a great stint with Ajax Amsterdam and has already won the hearts of many fans with his performances.

Hughton who gained experience from the English Premier League in the past believes, Kudus' talent is enough to buttress the efforts of the West Ham manager David Moyes which would eventually help the club.

“I think that Kudus will be good for David and David will definitely be good for him, and I hope in the end it’s very good for West Ham,” he told me," he told Ian ‘Moose’ Abrahams.

“What Mohammed is, is a talented player. I think what he has got in his game, and I think probably different managers will see it in different ways, is that he is a player who can play in a few different positions. Predominately for us (Ghana), he is played either in that number ten role or on that right-hand side.

"Looking at his performances for West Ham, I think that’s the two positions he’s played at," he added.

Kudus, on the other hand, has also been a key player for Ghana under Hughton ultimately contributing to Ghana's qualification success for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)