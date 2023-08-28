Mohammed Kudus will need time to adapt at West Ham - Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has expressed his belief that Mohammed Kudus will require time to adapt to his new environment following his transfer to West Ham United.

Kudus signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club, completing his move from Dutch powerhouse Ajax. During his three-year tenure at Ajax, he achieved considerable success, including securing a domestic double in his debut season.

Having a close association with Kudus as his international manager, Hughton shared his insights with The Athletic, stating, "I’ve known Mohammed for over a year and he’s a talented player."

"He’s had a good upbringing and he’s developed over the last few years at Ajax. If you look at what they’ve done for young players, Kudus has now followed that path. He has versatility and is a player that is still developing."

"He’s been at a top club in Ajax and now he’s joined another in West Ham. He will need time to adapt but this will be another part of his development and I hope he settles in well. I’m really delighted to see him in the Premier League."

Kudus has showcased exceptional form, already contributing four goals and one assist in the current season. This further enhances his impressive record of 18 goals across various competitions last season for Ajax.