Mohammed Kudus wins Big at 2024 Ghana Football Awards

Ghanaian midfielder and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus had a triumphant night at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, held on Saturday.

The 23-year-old clinched the coveted Footballer of the Year award, celebrating his outstanding season in the English Premier League with the Hammers.

Kudus beat out strong competition from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) to take home the top honor.

In addition to being named Footballer of the Year, Kudus also secured the Goal of the Year award for his remarkable strike against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.

This achievement makes Kudus the second Ghanaian footballer to win the Footballer of the Year award for two consecutive years.

The night also saw Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh being recognized as the Home-Based Player of the Season for his pivotal role in helping his team secure their first Ghana Premier League title.