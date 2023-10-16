Mohammed Kudus wins Discovery of the Year at EMY Awards

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been honoured at the Exclusive Men of the Year awards.

The 23-year-old West Ham United star won the Discovery of the Year award at the 8th edition of the globally recognised event.

The EMY awards rewards individuals, sports men and entertainers for their roles in uplifting their communities.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was also awarded the Continental Icon Award.

This is the first time Kudus is winning an EMY award, having seen a remarkable growth in his career in the past 12 months.

Kudus joined English Premier League side West Ham United in the summer transfer window from Ajax Amsterdam.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup star has since scored three goals across all competitions for the Hammers.

He is currently with the Black Stars team preparing for the international friendly against the United States of America on Tuesday. He was in action for the Black Stars in the game against Mexico on Saturday.