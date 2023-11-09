Mohammed Kudus wins Goal of the Month with stunner against Newcastle United

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has won West Ham United's Goal of the Month for October with his sensational strike against Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old debut Premier League goal helped West secure a point against the Magpies at the London Olympic Stadium last month.

Kudus beat competition from teammate Lucas Paqueta, whose brace against Freiburg was nominated, and strikes from Roki Ueki of the women's team and Gideon Kodua of the U21 side.

The Black Stars midfielder followed that goal against Newcastle United with two stunning strikes in November. Kudus was on target against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup before netting a bicycle kick against Brentford.

Both goals are expected to be nominated for the November Goal of the Month.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has already scored five goals for the Hammers since his summer move to London in the summer transfer window.

Watch the video below: