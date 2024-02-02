Mohammed Kudus wins penalty to help West Ham earn draw against Bournemouth after AFCON return

Mohammed Kudus returned from the Africa Cup of Nations to make a huge contribution as West Ham United shared the spoils with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Ghana international, who had a good AFCON despite the Black Stars' early exit, rejoined his teammates in London this week and was immediately handed a starting role.

West Ham got off to a poor start after Dominic Solanke gave the Cherries the lead on three minutes.

However, Kudus produced magic in the second half after weaving his way into the box before he was fouled. James Ward-Prowse converted from the spot for the Hammers.

Kudus was later replaced by Maxwell Cornet as the 23-year-old made his first appearance since Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations elimination.

The former Ajax midfielder scored two goals and also won a penalty in Ghana's game against Mozambique during his debut at the Nations Cup. He made only two appearances due to fitness issues.