Mohammed Kudus wonderful assist helps youngster George Earthy score first West Ham goal

Mohammed Kudus played a crucial role in helping youngster George Earthy score his first-ever West Ham goal in Saturday's Premier League victory over Luton Town.

The talented Ghana midfielder provided a sublime assist for Earthy's strike, taking his total number of goal contributions for the season to 13 (7 goals and 6 assists), making him the third-highest contributor for the Hammers.

For Earthy, the goal was a particularly poignant moment, coming just weeks after suffering a serious injury on his Premier League debut.

After colliding with teammate Edson Alvarez, the teenager required extensive medical treatment on the pitch before being rushed to hospital for further examination.

However, following strict return-to-play protocols laid down by the Football Association and Premier League, Earthy was able to make a triumphant comeback on Saturday.

Following his goal, Kudus encouraged Earthy to join him in performing his trademark goal celebration â€“ a fitting way to mark what will surely go down as a milestone moment in the young striker's career.

With his exceptional vision, technique, and unselfish playmaking abilities, Kudus has established himself as one of West Ham's key creative forces this season.

His partnership with promising youngsters like Earthy bodes well for the future of the east London side.

READ ALSO: Ghana star Mohammed Kudus wins top West Ham award