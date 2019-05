Ghanaian Mohammed Muntari was named Man of the Match as Duhail SC beat Al Sailiya 3-0 on Sunday to reach the Emir Cup final.

The Kumasi-born Qatar international played a pivotal role by scoring a brace while Paulo Dasilve Edmilson was the other scorer.

Duhail will face Al Sadd- who beat Al Rayyan 2-0- in the final on Thursday, 16 May.

Emir of Qatar Cup is a tournament played every season by 18 first and second division teams.

The most successful is Al Sadd has won the tournament 16 times.