GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Mohammed Muntari scores to propel Al Duhail to top of Qatari stars League

Published on: 05 November 2019

Ghanaian born Qatari forward Mohammed Muntari was on the score-sheet as Al Duhail beat Al Sadd to go top of the 1st Qatar Stars League. 

The Qatar international scored in the 34th minute from the spot to level the a Hassan Al-Haydos early lead for Al Sadd.

Karim Daif then gave Al Duhail the lead through a first half injury time goal.

Brazilian midfielder Paulo Edmilson took the match away from Al Sadd with a goal in the 81st minute.

Moaaz Ali completed the tally with a goal, one minute from end.

The win sees Al Duhail sit on top with 23 points from nine matches, and along with second placed Al Rayyan, 21 points from 9 matches, are the only unbeaten team so far in the competition.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments