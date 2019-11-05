Mohammed Muntari scores to propel Al Duhail to top of Qatari stars League

Ghanaian born Qatari forward Mohammed Muntari was on the score-sheet as Al Duhail beat Al Sadd to go top of the 1st Qatar Stars League.

The Qatar international scored in the 34th minute from the spot to level the a Hassan Al-Haydos early lead for Al Sadd.

Karim Daif then gave Al Duhail the lead through a first half injury time goal.

Brazilian midfielder Paulo Edmilson took the match away from Al Sadd with a goal in the 81st minute.

Moaaz Ali completed the tally with a goal, one minute from end.

The win sees Al Duhail sit on top with 23 points from nine matches, and along with second placed Al Rayyan, 21 points from 9 matches, are the only unbeaten team so far in the competition.