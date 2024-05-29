Mohammed Polo advises Andre Ayew to retire after Black Stars snub

Former Ghana star Mohammed Polo has urged team captain Andre Ayew to retire from the national team following his recent exclusion from the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, currently playing for Le Havre, was not included in Otto Addo’s squad for the crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Polo, speaking in an interview with Connect 97.1FM, expressed his belief that the 34-year-old Ayew has given enough to the national team and should consider stepping down.

"It’s up to Dede to decide to retire or not, but I will personally advise him to retire because he has done enough for the nation," Polo stated.

He went on to praise Ayew for his contributions to the Black Stars over the past 15 years.

"In life, if your time is up, it doesn’t matter what you do. Dede has done a lot for our national teams. What he has done is for posterity to talk about," Polo added.

In Ayew’s absence, Thomas Partey will take over as captain for the two crucial qualifiers. Ghana currently sits in fourth place in Group I with three points from two games, while Comoros leads the group with six points.

Andre Ayew has been a significant figure for the Black Stars, earning 120 caps and scoring 24 goals throughout his international career. Polo’s advice comes at a time when the national team is looking to rebuild and secure a place in the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars are set to face Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium. These matches are critical for Ghana's chances of advancing in the World Cup qualifiers.