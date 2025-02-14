Mohammed Polo backs Kotoko and Hearts of Oak’s request for GPL autonomy

Ghana Premier League legend, Mohammed Polo, has expressed his support for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak's demand for an autonomous Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs recently issued a joint statement calling for an independent Premier League, free from the control of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In an interview, Polo argued that an external body managing the top-flight can help change the fortunes of the competition.

"We have to run an autonomous league to change our fortunes. At the moment, an independent body must manage the Premier League to ward off selfish interest," he said.

Polo commended Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for taking a stand, stating that their call for autonomy is in the right direction.

"It happens all over the world. Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are the two biggest clubs in the country and for them to come together to shake the FA is commendable. It's time for them to show their power," he added.

The demand for an autonomous Premier League has gained momentum following the recent chaos in Nsoatre, where a Kotoko fan tragically lost his life.

While the Ghana Football Association has considered implementing an autonomous Premier League, it has yet to take action.