Mohammed Polo backs Kwesi Appiah on Black Stars technical team shake-up

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has backed Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah on his decision to make changes in his backroom staff

Kwesi Appiah after Ghana’s disappointing campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has decided to relieve some personalities off their post from his technical team with assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko and Technical co-ordinator Stephen Appiah set to lose their roles in the Black Stars

The news as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com has raised a lot of discussions in the media and among fans on the decision of Kwesi Appiah to relieve the two men of their post

According to Mohammed Polo Kwesi Appiah has seen his mistakes and wants to correct them after the AFCON hence the decision to change his backroom staff

"This shows clearly something went wrong in Egypt so he (Kwesi Appiah) wants to take this opportunity to change his backroom staffs to see maybe if he can succeed this time around, he told OTEC FM

“There is a problem which shows very clear so we should allow him because the same problem [Pull him down syndrome] happened to me when I was coaching Hearts of Oak", he added

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Kwesi Appiah is likely to get a contract extension when his contract ends in December 2019