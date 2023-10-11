GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Polo calls for patience with Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Published on: 11 October 2023
Martin Koopman

Legendary Hearts of Oak figure, Mohammed Polo, has urged fans to exercise patience and support the club's current coach, Martin Koopman.

The Dutch trainer has faced a challenging start to the season, with the team amassing only four points out of a possible 12, as the Phobians have lost twice, drawn one and recorded one win after four games.

Polo, in an interview with Happy FM, stressed the importance of providing the coach with the time and backing needed to make an impact.

He stated, "I would urge all the supporters to be patient with the coach. What he needs now is their support. He needs time. If he can't change things around, then they should let him go."

Polo also pointed out the youthful composition of the team and the desire to avoid a repeat of the previous season's near-relegation.

He added, "Looking at the team, it is full of youthful players, and I'm sure they would not want to replicate what happened last season when they were almost relegated. Let's give them time."

Hearts of Oak are scheduled to play Heart of Lions in the fifth-week fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
