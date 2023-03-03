GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Polo calls for time for under-fire Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Published on: 03 March 2023
Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak player, Mohammed Polo is pleading for time for coach Slavko Matic. 

The Serbian trainer has come under intense pressure following the Phobians dip in form in recent games.

Hearts of Oak suffered back-to-back defeats in the Ghana Premier League and have also been booted out of the FA Cup.

Ahead of Sunday's Super Clash against Asante Kotoko, fans of the club have vowed to chase the trainer out of the team.

“The board of directors need to identify a coach that can help the club on a long-term project," Polo told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

"They cannot continue changing coaches every time though there are coaches that irrespective of the time given cannot change the situation.

"Slavko Matic must be given enough time to prove his worth. This is his first season and he also took the job in the middle of the season," he added.

