Mohammed Polo doubts Hearts of Oak’s chances of winning league

Former Hearts of Oak coach and club legend, Mohammed Polo has expressed scepticism about the club's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League this season.

Hearts of Oak have three managers but haven’t made significant progress, with the club in fourth place six points behind league leaders Aduana Stars with five games remaining.

Samuel Boadu prepared the team for the season but following a poor start, he was replaced by Serbian Slavko Matic who was later chased out by fans. The club is now being managed by assistant coach David Ocloo.

"What you (David Ocloo) came in to meet, you have to raise the standard, and there has to be an additional value. You must be able to raise the standard of the team, and if you cannot do that, I am not sure you have to be there in the first place," Polo told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"It is not over because there are five matches left to be played, and they are out of the FA Cup. The only trophy left is the Premier League, so let us see what happens. But I doubt Hearts of Oak can win the Premier League," he added.

Despite suffering back-to-back defeats against Bechem United and Tamale City, Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways over the weekend with a victory against King Faisal. The club will need to continue to win their remaining matches if they hope to secure the league title.