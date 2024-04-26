Mohammed Polo expresses concerns over Otto Addo's readiness for Black Stars coaching role

Former Ghana forward Mohammed Polo has voiced reservations regarding Otto Addo's preparedness for his role as head coach of the Black Stars.

Otto Addo was reinstated as the head coach of the Ghana national team in March 2024, following the departure of Chris Hughton after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite claims of a rigorous selection process, Polo suggests that Addo may not have been adequately prepared for the position.

Polo criticised the decision to reappoint Addo, questioning whether he was truly ready for the task at hand.

"Otto was not even ready. He was forced to take up the job. Those who are ready, give it to them," Polo remarked during an interview with Joy Sports.

Despite Addo's recent qualification of the team for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar with just two matches, Polo's concerns arise from Addo's mixed results in his initial matches as head coach, including a defeat to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda in March international friendlies.

Now, Addo faces the challenge of leading the team through the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June, amidst doubts about his readiness to navigate the team through crucial fixtures.